The Soaring Falcons seek to end a 26-year finals appearance drought in the UAAP

Published 3:10 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With a chance to see the Soaring Falcons end a 26-year finals apperance drought in the UAAP, Adamson University has gone all in.

The school has suspended all classes and office work from 12 noon onwards on Wednesday, November 28, to give way for the Falcons' do-or-die semifinals battle against the UP Fighting Maroons on the same day.

University President Fr. Marcelo V. Manimtim, C.M. encouraged the entire Adamson community to support the team.

The Soaring Falcons had the opportunity to quickly barge into the finals for the first time since 1992 after finishing the elimination round at 2nd place and clinching a twice-to-beat edge heading into the Final Four.

However, Bright Akhuetie dashed their hopes with a game-winning bucket that propelled the Fighting Maroons to a rubber-match-forcing 73-71 Game 1 win on Saturday, November 24.

The two teams lock horns in a do-or-die Game 2 at 3:30 pm at the Araneta Coliseum to vie for the last finals berth and meet defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles in best-of-three championship duel. – Rappler.com