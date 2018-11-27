General admission tickets will be provided by the school to students and alumni

Published 11:12 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson University has upped its game to provide the Soaring Falcons more support heading into their do-or-die UAAP semifinals clash against the UP Fighting Maroons.

The school will be giving away general admission tickets to students and alumni who want to watch the rubber match at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 28.

This comes after Adamson suspended classes from 12 noon onwards on the same day to give way to the Falcons, who are seeking to end a 26-year finals drought in the UAAP.

According to Adamson Student Government president Nico Mercado, the tickets were supplied by the school's Office for Athletics and Recreation and will be given at the entrance gates of the Big Dome on game day.

According to Sir Matt Miranda, the tickets are courtesy of the Office for Athletics and Recreation and will be given away at the entrance gates of Araneta Coliseum tomorrow. Please look for AdU OAR Staffs. — Nico (@nicol0co) November 27, 2018

Everyone who wish to get the free gen ad tickets make sure to wear your Navy Blue shirt and proof that you are an Adamsonian (School ID/Alumni ID) — Nico (@nicol0co) November 27, 2018

UP, meanwhile, will host a public viewing of the game in various locations in its Diliman campus. The Fighting Maroons are eyeing their first UAAP finals since 1986.

Adamson boasted a twice-to-beat edge heading into the Final Four but was dragged to a do-or-die duel after UP pulled off a 73-71 win in Game 1 on Saturday, November 24.

Game time is at 3:30 pm, with the winner having the chance to dethrone defending champs Ateneo Blue Eagles in a best-of-three finals bout. – Rappler.com