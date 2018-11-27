'We worked hard this season to get that twice-to-beat advantage and you know we commend our team for still playing hard,' says Adamson Soaring Falcons captain Sean Manganti

Published 10:25 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After failing to break the heart of University of the Philippines (UP) last Saturday, November 24, Sean Manganti prefers to move on and look at the positive side of their 71-73 loss that will be crucial for them in the do-or-die game for a championship berth in UAAP Season 81.

"We never give up," said the Adamson captain about the team.

"We worked hard this season to get that twice-to-beat advantage and you know we commend our team for still playing hard and showing that we can come back even though we were down."

The Soaring Falcons rallied back from an 11-point deficit at the start of the 4th quarter led by Manganti who scored 10 of his 15 markers in the payoff period alone.

The Filipino-American was close to sending the game into overtime when he draw a crucial foul of Janjan Jaboneta and sank both charities to tie the game at 71-all with 3.7 ticks left in the game. (HIGHLIGHTS: Adamson vs U.P. – UAAP Season 81 Final Four Game)

But Bright Akhuetie managed to convert a game-winning bucket during UP's last possession that forced a do-or-die game on Wednesday, November 28, 3:30pm at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Soaring Falcons missed their initial chance to bring Adamson to the UAAP finals for the first time in 26 years.

"You know we’re disappointed, but you have to give them credit because they came out strong, they had a great game and they made some clutch baskets, so you gotta give it to them, you gotta respect them," said Manganti after the game.

On a positive note, the Soaring Falcons were able to limit 2018 UAAP MVP Akhuetie to only 6 points which they look to continue. However, Manganti – who had made countless of game-winning shots over UP in the past – admitted that the Maroons' guards outplayed them.

"Papi was doing his job. Us guards, we got killed by Juan (Gomez de Liaño) and Paul (Desiderio)."

Even in front of a raucous UP crowd, Manganti will make sure that Wednesday's rubber match won't be his last this season. – Rappler.com