Published 12:59 AM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was a series for the history books.

But unfortunately for Adamson star Sean Manganti, it didn't go the Falcons' way.

With UP’s sneaky entry to the UAAP Season 81 Finals, Adamson was left as the only team that has yet to make it to the championship round since the Final Four format started in 1994.

This also means that Manganti, UP’s perennial heartbreaker, has played in his final game in the league.

Understandably, the graduating Fil-Am forward was inconsolable and let the tears flow as he sang their school hymn for the last time as a player.

After multiple game-winning performances and scoring outbursts throughout the season, Manganti’s curtain call was a rather uneventful one as he finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists on a 1-of-7 (14%) shooting in the Falcons' overtime loss to the Maroons, 89-87.

Almost an hour after the game, Manganti was still teary-eyed as he faced the media. Despite the brutal loss, he had nothing but great words for the capacity crowd that went out to support their last stand.

“I love you forever. That's all I can keep saying. I love Adamson forever,” he said. “They'll always be a big part of me. They are the reason who I am today, they have shaped me into the man I am today. And I hope the feeling is mutual.”

Even though he’s no longer the team’s emotional driving force next season, Manganti expects the Falcons to remain a contender in the coming seasons.

“I expect them to be in the same place. I expect certain guys to step up, to take my role. I'm expecting Jonathan Espeleta and Simon Camacho to step up and I think it will be the same strong team.”

Adamson’s outgoing captain didn’t want to go to specifics, but he also showered his teammates with nothing but love as he made his exit from the team and shift his focus towards the PBA draft.

“I want to keep that between me and my teammates but the gist of it is I love everyone,” he said. “Each and every one of them is my brother. I love them and Adamson forever.”

Manganti finished his career averaging 14.9 points, just behind top gunner Jerrick Ahanmisi.

“I just hope I can be remembered as the one that left it all on the floor," he continued. “One that gave his life to Adamson, one that gave his heart to Adamson, and sacrificed everything for Adamson no matter what. And hopefully as a winner and a competitor.” – Rappler.com