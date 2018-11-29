Adamson coach Franz Pumaren admits he's frustrated that the Falcons failed to get past the semifinals for the third straight season

MANILA, Philippines – It should've been Adamson's year to barge into the UAAP Finals for the first time in 26 years.

But all hopes crumbled when the Soaring Falcons were twice beaten in the cardiac semifinals series against the University of the Philippines.

So even if Adamson coach Franz Pumaren steered the Falcons to the Final Four for the third straight year, the five-time champion mentor admits that he's frustrated how things turned out in the end.

"I don’t get paid just to be in the Final Four. It’s partly a frustrating year for me, expecting that we’d be in the Finals," said Pumaren, who last won a title with La Salle in 2007.

"We almost made it this year, but along the road we got sabotaged."



Starring in one of the season's early shockers, the Soaring Falcons stunned defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles and sustained their strong run to clinch the twice-to-beat semifinal advantage.

But health concerns plagued Adamson stars Sean Manganti and Jerrick Ahanmisi late in the season and the Falcons wound up capping their campaign with a three-game skid.

Still, Pumaren believes the Falcons' run remains a success as the team's program continues to rise.

"We gained a lot of [respect this season]," said Pumaren. "We’re able to establish and put Adamson as a powerhouse in basketball."

"If you look at what we accomplished this year, we’re able to unite everybody. We made the community really involved in the UAAP and we made the community really support each other." – Rappler.com