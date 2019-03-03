The three-time Palarong Pambansa champion coach hopes to quickly turn around the Lady Falcons' campaign

Published 6:50 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - After going 3 consecutive games without a victory, the Adamson Lady Falcons decided to change things up by sacking former head coach Airess Padda and hiring Rogelio “Onyok” Getigan to salvage the sinking ship.

It was an impressive debut for the new Lady Falcons head coach as Getigan piloted his team to a straight-set win over the NU Lady Bulldogs, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22, in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament on Sunday, March 3, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Unang-una nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord kasi hindi talaga ako prepared sa laban na ‘to, kasi galing ako ng NCR and then nabalitaan ko lang na yun nga, na wala na si coach Air so ako yung pumalit.”

(First of all, I want to thank the Lord because I was not that prepared for this match because I came from NCR and got word that I’ll be replacing coach Air.)

He pointed out that the adjustment period for him is not that difficult as he was already part of the coaching staff before he got the head coaching job.

“Alam ko yung sistema, so ang ginawa ko lang ngayon is ginuide ko lang yung mga bata and gusto ko lang ibalik yung kumpiyansa nila sa sarili para manalo kami sa NU.”

(I already know the system so what I did was just to guide and help them get their confidence back.)

Despite his controversial entry, Getigan remains determined to give the school a UAAP title with the same system but with a few tweaks.

This will be his personal goal, he said, in his first head coaching stint in the women's tournament.

“Gusto ko sila mag-champion talaga. Yun ang goal ko talaga, yun ang gusto ko talaga. Minsan di ko binabanggit, pero lagi nasa ulo ko.”

(I want them to win the championship. That’s my main goal and I really hope that it will happen. Sometimes I don’t say it, but it’s always in my head.)

A three-time Palarong Pambansa champion coach, Getigan also mentored a young squad to the Rebisco volleyball league 18-under national championship and won several titles with King’s Montessori school which produced several players like La Salle’s Norielle Ipac and UP’s Lorielyn Bernardo, Maristela Layug and Remelyn Altomea.

Getigan and the Lady Falcons will seek back-to-back victories as they go up against the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, March 10, at the FilOil Flying V Centre. – Juro Morilla/ Rappler.com