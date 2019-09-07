YOUNG GUNS. Adamson's Lenda Douanga and NU's Dave Ildefonso trade big buckets in the overtime thriller. Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – If there’s one big way to make an introduction in the UAAP, Lenda Douanga found just that.

With the Adamson Soaring Falcons down 2 points in a heated overtime game against the debuting NU Bulldogs, the Congolese big man broke free for a buzzer-beating game-winner that sent the Falcons into a frenzy.

Including his Hail Mary shot, Douanga finished with a monster 26-point, 19-rebound double-double in 37 minutes on the floor.

Head coach Franz Pumaren couldn’t ask for more from his new man down low.

“I guess the only downside with Lenda is his inexperience,” he said in the post-game presser. “But it showed tonight, he had a monster game with 26 points and 19 rebounds, it showed probably why we chose him over Papi [Sarr]. But we're very, very grateful to Papi for the last 4 years playing for Adamson.”

Until the final weeks leading up to Season 82, it was still a toss-up between the young Douanga and the veteran Sarr, who still had one more playing year.

However, Pumaren ultimately decided for a soft reset of his young squad that featured rookies like Aaron Fermin, Joem Sabandal, AP Manlapaz and one-and-done guard Val Chauca.

“If you look at our team right now, we're slowly rebuilding the team,” he continued. “We’re composed of 8 rookies. We want the transition to go smoothly. Papi has just one more year and we’re very thankful for all his services, for all his contributions. But with Lenda, we still have 4 more years after this. So the transition for the rebuilding is right on target.”

A man of few words, Douanga was nothing but grateful for the opportunity to bolster an Adamson team that came one possession away from the Season 81 finals.

“I say only thank you. It was my first time in the UAAP,” he said.

Although there is still a lot basketball left to be played in the shortened season, it looks like Douanga’s selection is already paying dividends for the young Falcons.

“With all the limelight, with all the hype, it was really hard for him adjusting in his very first UAAP game,” Pumaren said. “That’s why I mentioned, look at his performance right now, he looked so relaxed and I guess he really delivered. He can help us on both ends of the floor right now.” – Rappler.com