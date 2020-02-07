MANILA, Philippines – Adamson's Jake Figueroa emerged as the runaway Most Valuable Player winner in the UAAP Season 82 high school boys' basketball tournament.

The Grade 11 Baby Falcon accumulated a total of 73 statistical points – 6.21 points higher than runner-up Josh Lazaro of Ateneo.

The 6-foot-2 forward out of Pampanga averaged 13.21 points, 14.14 rebounds, 3.14 assists, 1.64 steals, and 1.21 blocks per game. He led the Baby Falcons to the stepladder as the 4th seed with an 8-6 record.

Figueroa, a 17-year-old rookie, will be the first boys' basketball MVP from Adamson since Mark Juruena, who won the crown back in Season 71.

The rest of the top 5 are forwards as well.

Ateneo's Lazaro and Lebron Lopez finished 2nd and 3rd in the race with 66.79 and 66.21 SPs, respectively. The duo steered the Blue Eaglets to the 3rd seed with an 8-6 slate as well.

Completing the top 5 are National University-Nazareth School's Karl Quiambao (66.14) and University of the Philippines Integrated School's Aldous Torculas (65.57).

Rounding out the top 10 are University of Santo Tomas' Bismarck Lina (65.5), UPIS' Ray Torres (63.29), University of the East's Cyrus Austria (60.46), Far Eastern University-Diliman's Penny Estacio (60.36), and Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao (59.64).

The awarding ceremony is set in Game 2 of the Finals. – Rappler.com