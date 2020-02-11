MANILA, Philippines – Former UAAP champion coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit took his talents to a different nest as he aims to develop the young Adamson Lady Falcons vying to climb up the rankings in Season 82 women's volleyball.

Hired as a conditioning coach by Adamson, Bundit – who steered the Ateneo Lady Eagles to back-to-back crowns starting in 2014 – aims to likewise whip the Lady Falcons into contenders along with head coach Lerma Giron.

Setter Louie Romero was chosen to captain the squad in her UAAP debut as she leads a bunch of rookies mostly coming from Kings Montessori School, the under-18 champion team in the 2018 Rebisco Volleyball League.

Romero, though, will be guided by veteran libero Tonnie Rose "Thang" Ponce who believes that the team has been jelling well compared to last season where they finished dead last.

Will Bundit's "happy, happy" magic help the Lady Falcons bounce back? – Rappler.com