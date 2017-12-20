The statement from the DLSU Green Archers indicates that coach Aldin Ayo will be staying in Taft

Published 5:51 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers will be aiming to regain the championship crown from the UAAP Season 80 champions, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, with current coach Aldin Ayo. (READ: Ateneo Blue Eagles are UAAP Season 80 champions)

In a statement on Wednesday, December 20, they said, management "is behind Coach Aldin Ayo and his staff" in fulfilling that promise.

This runs counter to rumors that Ayo will be filling in the shoes of University of Santo Tomas' former head coach Boy Sablan, who vacated the position during the UAAP Season 80 Final 4 playoffs.

Ayo also released a cryptic tweet on Friday, December 8, that said "Xroad". This fueled the speculations of him entering into a crossroad in making his decisions.

Xroad — Aldin (@AyoAV_official) December 8, 2017

"Management is firmly behind Coach Aldin Ayo and his staff as we start the rebuilding process for the future," said the DLSU statement.

Although sources have confirmed Ayo's expression of recommitment to the school, there has been no formal contract renewal yet.

Rappler has reached out to Ayo regarding his intention to stay with DLSU, but there has been no reply as of posting time.

The DLSU statement also said, "While we fell short of attaining the title, we are humbled by the overwhelming responses of both Ateneo and DLSU in the way we accepted defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship with heads unbowed. We stand as a team to regroup and regain the crown next season."

The Green Archers also bade farewell to their graduating player Abu Tratter as he moves on in his basketball career after being drafted by PBA D-League team Marinerong Pilipino, along with University of the East's Alvin Pasaol and Ateneo's Vince Tolentino.

"We are saddened by the loss of Abu Tratter who has completed his years of UAAP eligibility and wish to thank him for his efforts in fighting to keep our glory bright."



According to the statement, the team will resume training on January 16, 2018 in preparation for their stint in the PCCL National Collegiate Championships that will be held on February 2 to 11, 2018. – Rappler.com

