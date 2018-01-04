Louie Gonzales previously served as DLSU’s deputy head coach and an assistant coach for the Colegio San Juan de Letran Knights, both under Aldin Ayo

Published 6:44 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - After the departure of champion coach Aldin Ayo, the De La Salle University Green Archers start fresh and officially appoint Louie Gonzales as the next head coach, according to a report by DLSU Sports, Thursday afternoon, January 4.

The university formally welcomed Gonzales in an official statement: “De La Salle University announces the appointment of Jose Luis Gonzales III as head coach of the Men’s Basketball Team effective January 1, 2018.”

Gonzales formerly served as DLSU’s deputy head coach and an assistant coach for the Colegio San Juan de Letran Knights, both under Ayo.

Before the official confirmation of the university, Archers’ Clubhouse on Facebook already broke the news on New Year's Day, stating that former San Miguel Corporation chairman Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco, Jr had appointed Gonzales as head coach.

DLSU also thanked Ayo for his two years of service in the statement: “DLSU extends its deep appreciation to former head coach Aldin Ayo for his two years of dedicated service to the team.”

Ayo has been in the center of the rumor mill during the holiday season when reports surfaced that he had decided to and make a move to the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers basketball program. The 40-year old coach only broke his silence after the New Year celebrations, confirming on Twitter that he has indeed left DLSU but so far remained tightlipped on the rumored move to Espana.

Meanwhile, the Season 80 first runner-up squad will move on with their new coach and start practicing on January 16 in preparation for the Philippine Collegiate Champions League. – Rappler.com