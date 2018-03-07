(UPDATED) Rivero defends himself from drug abuse speculations and rumors of him accepting money from gay benefactors

Published 11:09 AM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archer Ricci Rivero released his formal statement and a copy of his drug test results on his Twitter account on Wednesday, March 7.

Contrary to speculations of him being on leave from the team due to drug abuse, Rivero's published drug test results revealed that he was tested negative.

"I am NEGATIVE to all types of substance contrary to initial report that I was tested positive for drugs," read the statement.

The small forward voluntarily subjected himself to a hair follicle test on January 20, 2018. The results dated on February 9, 2018 covered a period of 90 days before he took the test.

"To everyone who judged me and are doubting me – you can verify the authenticity of this to satisfy your dismay. For the record – I never took drugs and will never try it," claimed Rivero.

Rivero also denied that he is accepted money from gay benefactors according to rumors.

"As for the lewed (sic) rumor – please do not disrespect the hard work of my parents to provide for me and my siblings. We are all working hard to help each other sustain a big family like ours. Me, simply accepting money is an insult – it is foul."

Rivero also explained that he took a leave of absence to "honor his commitments and respect the new team rules" and not about "choosing priorities and greed." (READ: Rivero brothers, Brent Paraiso 'to go on leave' from DLSU Green Archers)

"My leave of absence is not about choosing priorities and greed, but it is about honoring my commitments and respecting the new team rules that was just implemented. I can't just turn my back like that. It's a value that I have to adhere. I never wanted to choose, but I was left with no choice."

Rivero, his brother Prince and Brent Paraiso are still enrolled in DLSU. The Green Archers resumed practice last January 16, but sources have told Rappler that they haven't been back since. (READ: After 2 months of turbulence, Green Archers finally have positive outlook)

Here is a closer look of Rivero's statement and drug test results:

Rivero finished his UAAP second playing year with the Green Archers. He won the championship on his first year with DLSU, but the Green Archers failed to defend their title as they fell to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in 3 games in the finals. (READ: De La Salle Green Archers' UAAP defeat will make them stronger)

The reigning Most Improved Player was the second leading scorer of the DLSU Green Archers in Season 80 as he averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals in a Mythical 5 campaign. (READ: Ricci Rivero makes final Mythical 5, leapfrogs foreigners Sarr, Gaye and Akomo). He has also been cleared by DLSU to join the Gilas 2023 prospect pool. – Rappler.com