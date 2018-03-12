'I am not a star, not a lucrative endorser, not a starter, not a poster boy – definitely not a drug user,' says Brent Paraiso

Published 2:48 PM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following Ricci Rivero’s personal statement against his alleged drug use, inactive De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers player Brent Paraiso released his own statement and drug results on Monday, March 12.

Through a Twitter post, Paraiso defended his side on the controversial drug use rumors that have affected him and the Rivero brothers, Ricci and Prince.

Just to clear the space, I have my story to tell. Thank You and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/pP4CuQFhG6 — Brent Paraiso (@brentparaiso) March 12, 2018

However, in the same post, he also admitted to testing positive for methamphetamine (shabu).

“On January 24, 2018, my parents and I were called to a private meeting. We were informed that I tested positive for an illegal substance called methamphetamine (commonly known as shabu) from the drug tests done on the 18th of January."

According to the letter, he requested his parents to accompany him and do another “Department of Health (DOH) accredited” test, which this time came out as negative for shabu and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary constituent of marijuana. This is the result published in the tweet. He did not specify in his post where the positive test came from and whether or not it was also accredited by the DOH.

Paraiso’s statement is the second to have been made public from the Archer trio who have since gone on leave from the team due to existing endorsement obligations. – Rappler.com