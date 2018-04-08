Tyrus Hill confirms to Rappler that he is with La Salle, but is mum when asked about the statement of his former assistant coach Don Allado

MANILA, Philippines – Former Adamson University Soaring Falcon Tyrus Hill is headed to the De La Salle University, but his former assistant coach Don Allado said his transfer is built on a lie.

Sought for comment by Rappler, Hill confirmed he is with La Salle, but was mum when asked about Allado's statement. "No comment," he said.

Tiebreaker Times earlier reported that Hill, together with former Adamson teammate Kurt Lojera, are the newest additions to the Green Archers.

Speculations of the move have been validated after GoArchers Sports posted a Twitter photo of the two players wearing La Salle shirts.



However, Allado, who serves as an assistant coach for the Soaring Falcons, wrote on Twitter that Hill initially said he was being recruited by NCAA Division 1 school San Jose State University



"He lied to us. Said he was going San Jose State, a D1 school. With 4pts a game ave?! Head coach of that school called me & said I don't know this F*UCKING TYRUS. Tell him to stop using my program!". G'luck to him," wrote Allado.

Reports surfaced a few weeks ago that Hill left Adamson to pursue an offer from the Spartans.

The high-flying Hill averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in his rookie year while Lojera normed 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Both players need to complete a year of residency before suiting up for the Green Archers. – Rappler.com