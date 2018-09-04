Despite all the losses they've suffered, the Green Archers don't lack the confidence

Published 10:09 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – They're done, right?

MVP, gone.

Rising star, gone.

Team captain, gone.

Head coach, gone.

With all the losses they've suffered, how could La Salle potentially make it back to the Final Four, let alone a return to the Finals?

Are the odds stacked against them? Sure.

But don't tell these Green Archers that.

The Season 81 team of La Salle is headlined by a new head coach in Louie Gonzales, who after spending the last two years as an assistant takes over the main play-calling duties from the departed Aldin Ayo.

Kib Montalbo is set to return for his final year, while veterans Andrei Caracut, Jolo Go, and Aljun Melecio are expected to lead the guard attack of La Salle.

In the big men department, the Archers are stacked. Justine Baltazar and Santi Santillan are still around, and they'll be reinforced by new faces Taane Samuel and Brandon Bates.

Speaking of new faces, La Salle will also have the services of former UAAP high school star Encho Serrano, who is part of the team's 13-man line-up. He will be joined by rookies Joaqui Manuel and Miggy Corteza.

Last year, La Salle went 12-2 en route to losing in 3 games to Ateneo in the finals. Making a third straight visit to the championship round will be difficult, but these Green Archers don't lack confidence.

For more on this year's La Salle team, check out the video above. – Rappler.com