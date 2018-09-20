Coach Louie Gonzalez says he's just happy to fulfill his responsibilities to his players and the La Salle community

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University's (DLSU) new head coach Luis Jose "Louie" Gonzalez finally scored his breakthrough win in the UAAP after edging out the National University (NU) Bulldogs on Wednesday, September 19.

But instead of relishing the victory, Gonzalez downplayed it, noting it's just part of the responsibility he assumed when he accepted the post last January.

"Sa akin trabaho lang po. Trabaho lang (For me, it's just part of my job)," the Green Achers mentor said with a grin.

"Again, it's more on my responsibility to the players, to the community and to the managers. I don't see it as my first win as a coach."

After losing the opening game to the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, the Green Archers avoided slipping to a 0-2 hole as they rallied back in the second half of Wednesday's game.

Gonzalez was also the architect of the game-winning play that saw Baltazar knock in the go-ahead baseline jumper that secured La Salle's first victory in Season 81.

But for the 42-year-old head coach, there is still a long way to go for the Taft-based squad that lost two-time UAAP MVP Ben Mbala, who led the Green Archers to the 2016 championship and a runner-up finish season.

Gonzalez was also part of the finals romp as an assistant coach to former DLSU and current University of Santo Tomas head coach Aldin Ayo.

"I want them to learn and for them to have ownership on what we're doing inside. Again, it's part of my program – that I can affect them on what we do on and off the court, and in decision making when it comes to close-game situations." added Gonzalez.

The Green Archers share the same desire of maturing on the court as third-year player Aljun Melecio admits that the team is still adjusting to the new system.

"Siyempre mahirap [mag-mature]," said the Season 79 Rookie of the Year. "Pero nandiyan naman 'yung coaches ko to guide me. Noong summer talaga nahihirapan pa ako, pero na-aadapt ko na ngayon."

(Of course it takes time to mature. But I have my coaches to guide me. I was really having a hard time in the summer but I'm adapting now.)

For now, it's all about getting back to work for Gonzalez as he expects to grind it out again versus the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors on Sunday, September 23, 4pm, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Rappler.com