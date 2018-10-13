After bowing to their rival Blue Eagles, the Green Archers banded together to shock the league-leading Falcons

Published 11:06 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After crashing hard against fierce rival Ateneo Blue Eagles, De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers had a quick realization.

And it turned out to be just timely as the Archers managed to pull past the Adamson Soaring Falcons in a stunning overtime win in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

The victory proved crucial as La Salle stayed inside the top 4 with a 4-3 record, just behind the three-way logjam on top among Adamson, Ateneo, and Far Eastern University at 5-2.

"For me, blessing 'yung natalo kami sa Ateneo kasi marami kami na-learn na lessons doon especially coming into this game," said La Salle guard Aljun Melecio.

"Doon namin narealize na dapat magstick sa system. Kasi kung ano mangyari, doon kami sanay."

(For me, it was a blessing that we lost to Ateneo because we learned so many lessons especially coming into this game. It was there that we realized that we should stick to the system because whatever happens, that's what we're used to.)

As they started to rediscover their groove, the Green Archers dished out 11 assists against the Falcons compared to the team's 3 in the previous game against Ateneo.

"Swerte lang namin na nakuha namin ‘yung laro na ito. Pero medyo shaky, [and] marami kami natutunan na lessons," added Melecio, who racked up 22 points in the game.

(We're lucky that we got this win, but we're still a bit shaky, and there are still more lessons to learn.)

"I think we’re right on track," said head coach Louie Gonzalez after his Archers kept pace with the top teams.

"Then alam naman natin, second round, it’s like all cards are given, all cards are out, ito na 'yung kung gaano na katatag players mo, kung gaano katatag na 'yung sistema mo."

(We know that in the second round, it's like all cards are given, all cards are out. This is how you can measure how strong your players are and how strong your system is.)

The Green Archers will open the second round against cellar-dwellers University of the East on Wednesday, October 17, 2 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena – Rappler.com