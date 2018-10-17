Veteran guard Andrei Caracut finally flashes his confidence on court

Published 5:37 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Phiippines – Early in the first round, veteran Andrei Caracut was having trouble finding his place in the new De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers system.

But amidst the criticisms, the Season 78 Rookie of the Year finally scored a breakout game in winning fashion against the University of the East Red Warriors as he settles into his new role as one of the team's leaders.

"Since January, naging co-captain ako, challenge ito sa akin, na ikaw 'yung dapat mag-lead sa team, ikaw dapat yung maging good example sa team," said Caracut, who tallied 16 points.

(Since January, it was a challenge for me when I became co-captain, when you're supposed to lead the team, you're supposed to be a good example to the team.)

Prior to trouncing the Red Warriors, the fourth-year Green Archer was struggling to get his firepower back into the game despite being known for his perimeter shooting.

Caracut was only averaging 8.0 points per game off a 31.1% field goal percentage, which was even below his rookie stat line of 9.2 points per game in Season 78.

"‘Yung kumpyansa ko buong buo na, di ko lang alam paano kong gamitin ‘yung kumpyansa na iyon offensively [but] defensively siguro marami naman ako natutulong," explained the adjusting Caracut.

(My confidence is there, but I just don't know how to translate my confidence offensively, but defensively, I think I'm helping out a lot.)

But the former San Beda high school standout did admit that he has heard of negative remarks being thrown at him, but he chose to accept them and use it as motivation to prove himself in the second round.

"Noong nabasa ko iyon, nirespect ko naman ‘yung thoughts niya," explained Caracut. "Pero mas pinaniniwalaan ko ‘yung sarili ko, ‘yung coaches ko, ‘yung mahal ko sa buhay kung ano man sinasabi nila."

(When I read the negative comments, I respected the thoughts of the person. But I chose to believe in myself, and what my coaches and the people I love in my life say about me.) – Rappler.com