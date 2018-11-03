Kiwi big man Taane Samuel is expected to see action as the Green Archers go for a crucial Final Four push

Published 6:00 PM, November 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – DLSU Green Archers head coach Louie Gonzalez told Rappler on Saturday, November 3, that the team expects injured Kiwi big man Taane Samuel back either in the second or third week of November.

Following La Salle’s 41-point blowout of UST, Gonzalez revealed that Samuel will certainly be back before the end of the month, giving the 6-foot-9 center the chance to build chemistry with his teammates before the playoffs, which the Green Archers are likely to make.

“Merong clearance na siya... expect him to be back this November,” said Gonzalez. “I don’t know kung second week or third week pero he will play.”

(He got cleared to play, so expect him to be back this November. I don't know if it's the second or third week, but he will play.)

A return at that time would fit the 6-8 week timetable set for Samuel after he suffered a Jones fracture on his right foot in DLSU’s season opener loss to FEU.

The absence of Samuel, who was DLSU’s best big man in the preseason, has been mitigated by the solid play of Archer bigs Justine Baltazar, Brandon Bates, and Santi Santillan.

DLSU has remaining games against NU on November 7, Ateneo on November 11, and UP on November 14.

All 3 of those opponents have tall centers who Samuel would be useful against.

In the first round, La Salle lost to the Eagles and Maroons, and survived a close game against the Bulldogs.

The Archers are now 7-4 after beating the Tigers, with a good grasp of the 3rd seed in the league standings. – Rappler.com