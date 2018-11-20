DLSU-Manila will excuse students from absence – but not from missed requirements – if they present their used game ticket

Published 6:32 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Do-or-die game, live and die for the Green and White.

The De La Salle University-Manila (DLSU-Manila) administration encouraged students to support the men's basketball team's playoff against the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws for the last spot in the Final Four on Wednesday, November 21, 3:30 pm, at the Araneta Coliseum.

"All students who do not have an exam or any required class output on 21 November 2018 (Wednesday) from 12:45 pm onwards are encouraged to watch and support our Men’s Basketball Team in their do-or-die match against Far Eastern University for the last slot in the Final 4 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Araneta Coliseum," read the announcement Chancellor Br. Bernard Oca FSC.

"Students who will present their used game ticket to their teachers will be excused from their absence, but not from missed exams or any other class requirements from 12:45 pm onwards on that day."

The Green Archers rekindle their rivalry with FEU who has been a huge threat in their journey to the Final Four in the recent years. (READ: FEU aims to make most of last Final Four chance)

Back in 2012, La Salle and FEU were in the same situation where they had to playoff for the No. 4 spot in the standings. The Green Archers rallied back in the second half to outlast the Tamaraws, 69-66, and clinched a Final Four berth.

This was the last season perennial Final Four team FEU did not make it to the top 4.

But FEU exacted revenge in 2015 as La Salle needed a win over the Morayta-based squad in the final elimination round game to force a playoff for 4th place with National University.

Thanks to former Tamaraw Roger Pogoy, who was able to spark a scoring run in the final frame that booted the Green Archers out of Final Four contention.

Aside from the men's basketball team, the Lady Archers are also vying for a Final Four spot against last season's 2nd runner-up University of the Santo Tomas at 9 am, Wednesday.

Some fans expressed their disappointment on the administration's lack of support for the women's basketball team which has been excluded from the call for a 6th man.

On the other hand, fans from Morayta are also calling out their school administration to do the same, so that they can give their support to the Tamaraws.

– Rappler.com