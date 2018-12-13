La Salle is expected to name former Qatar national basketball team head coach Tim Lewis as Louie Gonzalez's replacement

Published 12:12 AM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Qatar national basketball team head coach Tim Lewis is expected to be named as the new head coach of the De La Salle Green Archers, multiple sources have informed Rappler.

Louie Gonzalez, who served as DLSU’s head coach in UAAP Season 81, has been offered his old position as assistant coach.

Gonzalez – who voluntarily stepped down as head coach late in the second round after La Salle lost to the University of the Philippines – hasn't officially accepted the offer. But if he accepts, sources said he will receive the same salary.

Jimmy Alapag was also offered the La Salle coaching post but the former Gilas Pilipinas star turned it down to focus on his coaching duties with Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL).

The coaching revamp came after the Green Archers failed to reach the Final Four of the men's basketball tournament this season after losing to Far Eastern University in a playoff.

La Salle and FEU wound up tied at 4th place with 8-6 records at the end of the elimination round.

Sources said team management wanted a new coach who can focus on the development of the players and match the coaching level of UAAP champion coach Tab Baldwin of La Salle's fierce rival Ateneo. – Rappler.com