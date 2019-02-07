The prized La Salle center has decided to stay in New Zealand following disagreements with the team

Published 4:58 PM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle's Kiwi center Taane Samuel likely won't see action for another season with the Green Archers due to disagreements with the team.

A team insider told Rappler that Samuel brought up several issues relating to his allowance and vacation time with his family, which prompted the prized recruit to remain in Wellington, New Zealand.

The source bared that after Samuel returned to New Zealand last December, there were "sudden changes" which were not discussed with him and his camp.

Samuel's decision spells trouble for La Salle as top recruit Joel Cagulangan from La Salle Greenhills recently went through surgery for his foot injury.

The 6-foot-8 big man was supposed to reinforce the Green Archers' presence at the paint for 5 years, but Samuel sustained a Jones fracture on his left foot after the opening-game loss to Far Eastern University (FEU).

The Kiwi returned after two months in the Archers' second-round game against back-to-back UAAP champions Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Even with his return, however, FEU knocked the Green Archers out of Final Four contention as Arvin Tolentino sank the game-winner over the Taft-based squad.

In the 4 games he played in Season 81, Samuel averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists. – Rappler.com