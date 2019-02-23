'Everyone is becoming a go-to guy,' says setter Michelle Cobb, noting she has many attacking options in this season's La Salle team

Published 8:45 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Many noticed Michelle Cobb quietly displaying her playmaking skills, but the La Salle setter thinks it's her teammates that's making her job easier.

"Everyone is becoming a go-to guy so madali lang mag-distribute," said Cobb, who made 25 excellent sets in La Salle's straight-set win over Adamson in UAAP women's volleyball action on Saturday, February 23.

"So may tiwala ako sa kanila na sure na mapapatay nila ‘yung ball."



(Everyone is becoming a go-to guy, so it's easy to distribute the ball. So I put my trust in them that they can score.)

This season, Cobb has several attacking options like rookie Jolina dela Cruz, veterans May Luna, Desiree Cheng, Aduke Ogunsanya, and impact substitutes Norielle Ipac and Tin Tiamzon.

In her debut last year as the starting setter of La Salle, Cobb heavily relied on select spikers like Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron and Cheng.

For 11-time UAAP champion coach Ramil de Jesus, he likes this trend of having a balanced scoring effort within the team.

"Maganda iyon para sa team kasi ibig sabihin na hindi lang yung team captain or ‘yung seniors ang maglead ng team kahit ‘yung rookie kailangan maglift sa sarili niya muna para maglead ng team," said De Jesus.



(That's good for the team because it means that it's not only the team captain or the seniors leading the team. Even the rookies should lift themselves first in order to lead the team.)

But after giving Cobb a "passing grade" for filling in the shoes of Kim Fajardo last season, he's confident that she'll further improve in the next games.

"Mag-80% na siya sa susunod," quipped De Jesus.

(She'll get an 80% mark next time.) – Rappler.com