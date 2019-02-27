La Salle's Aduke Ogunsanya notches a career-high 13 points in a win over the NU Lady Bulldogs

Published 8:14 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After posting a career-high performance, La Salle's Aduke Ogunsanya admitted she drew motivation from the pressure of filling the gap left by star middle blocker Majoy Baron.

"Yung pressure na yun, parang ginagawa ko siyang motivation kasi ‘di pwede hihinto lang ako sa level na yun pababa, kasi yung level na iniwan niya (Baron), sobrang taas," said Ogunsanya.

(I use the pressure to deliver as motivation because I should not be contented in playing at this level or lower since the level that Baron left was very high.)

In the four-set win over a gung-ho National University, Ogunsanya finished the game with 13 points off 8 spikes, 3 blocks and two aces in UAAP women's volleyball action on Wednesday, February 27.

Since the departure of star trio Baron, Kianna Dy, and Dawn Macandili, the Lady Spikers had known they're in dire need of veteran leadership to steer them to a fourth straight title.

But with Ogunsanya proving her worth, La Salle head coach Ramil De Jesus tapped the Fil-Nigerian middle blocker to take on the role.

"Alam ko yung strength ni Aduke, pero lagi kong sinasabi ko sa kanya na kailangan natin magpaka-leader sa loob ng court, kasi senior na tayo," said De Jesus.

(I know Aduke's strength, but I always tell her to be a leader inside the court because she's a senior now.)

Ogunsanya – a former Team B player – has also taken that mantle with her as she emphasized that everything that the Lady Spikers do should start with the veteran players so that their younger teammates can follow their lead.

“Dapat double-effort talaga, kasi kung ‘di nila ako nakikitaan ng effort, wala rin magsisimula.”

(We have to double our effort because if they can’t see that I’m putting in the effort, then nobody will bother to show an effort) – Juro Morilla/ Rappler.com