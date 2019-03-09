Desiree Cheng praises her teammates for filling in her shoes as the La Salle captain was forced to rest her right shoulder

Published 9:02 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers were dealt a huge blow as Desiree Cheng was forced to sit out the action as she needed to rest her right shoulder in the UAAP women's volleyball action on Saturday, March 9.

However, the Lady Spikers captain – who picked up the injury after La Salle's loss to University of Santo Tomas – watched things run smoothly from the bench as the reigning champions marched on to a straight-set victory over the University of the East.

After the match, the veteran spiker praised the effort shown by her teammates in the bounce-back win.

"Nakakagaan ng loob—like everyone is stepping up now and wants to prove something," said Cheng.



“'Yung mga bench players, alam ko naman na kaya nilang tumulong once na kailangan sila. Hindi lang aasa ang team sa first 6 at sa mga seniors, pero lahat sa 14-man lineup namin.”

(For our bench players, I know that they can really help once called upon. The team doesn’t rely on the first 6 and seniors alone, but everyone on our 14-man lineup.)

Cheng also factored in head coach Ramil de Jesus’ pep-talk to the team prior to the UE match, as he urged the team to forget everything that has happened and play as level-headed as they can.

“Sabi lang ni coach na balikan ang confidence namin—dito tayo magsimula sa game na ito. Kalimutan na namin ang lahat na nangyari, wag naming isipin na may kulang kami sa loob, at enjoy lang kami. Lumabas talaga iyon sa game na ito,” said Cheng.

(Coach just told us to get our confidence back – and we'll all start in this game. Let’s forget everything that has happened so far, let’s not think of what we’re lacking while we’re playing and let’s just enjoy. I feel that those really came out in today’s game.)

Despite the straight-set victory, Cheng believes there's a lot more to improve noting that De Jesus was not satisified in terms of how the team struggled against a gutsy UE squad.

"Meron pa din kaming lapses, at kita rin siya sa game. Basta don’t stop the training, don’t stop on the improvement. Always talaga, kailangan mong mag-improve everyday.”

(We had our lapses, and it showed awhile ago on the court. Whatever happens, we can’t stop training; we can’t stop improving. We really need to improve everyday.) – Jason Santos/Rappler.com