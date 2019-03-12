'Pag binigyan ka ng chance ni coach, dapat 'di mo na sayangin,' says Tiamzon who regains her starting role

Published 8:13 AM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tin Tiamzon earned her first start for the La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament and she made sure to seize the moment.

The open spiker delivered 10 points as the Lady Spikers bounced back from back-to-back losses with a resounding sweep of the UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, March 9.

Tiamzon knows how much La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus trusts his starters, so when her number was called up, she did not fail to rise to the occasion.

"I want to contribute and binigyan niya ako ng chance and same kay Marrione (Alba), alam kong malaking tiwala ni coach sa amin as a second 6, 'pag binigyan ka ng chance ni coach dapat 'di mo na sayangin," said Tiamzon.

(I want to contribute and just like Marrione Alba, I know that coach Ramil De Jesus trusts us heavily. When he gives you the chance, you should never waste it.)

Unlike last year, Tiamzon came off the bench early this season as May Luna was awarded the starting role.

But with Luna suffering a face injury, Tiamzon regained her starting spot and helped the Lady Spikers shrug off the pressure that weighed them down following losses to the UP Lady Maroons and the UST Golden Tigresses.

"We just need to remember who we were and iyon nga sabi ni coach, remember mo 'yung pangalan sa harap ng jersey mo, 'yung legacy na nandiyan, 'yung sistemang na-build na and to stay with the system."

(We just need to remember who we were and just like coach said, we should remember the name on the front of our jersey, the legacy it has and to stay with the system that has been built.)

Tiamzon also feels confident that the team is in good hands despite seeing fellow veteran Desiree Cheng go down with a right shoulder injury.

"Since noong Wednesday, I know na mayroong ano (injury) si ate Des na she needs to rest and sabi ko kay ate Des na, 'Ako na bahala, rest ka muna, take your time, basta alam mo na cover kita.'"

(Since Wednesday, I knew that Des Cheng had been suffering from an injury and I knew she needed to rest. So I told her, "I got this, just take your time and rest, you know that I got you covered.") – Wilmyn Migguel See/Rappler.com