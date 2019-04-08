The La Salle Lady Spikers are second place in the team standings, behind the league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles

Published 9:04 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The top spot is far from the La Salle Lady Spikers' minds for now in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

Even if they are only a few wins behind the league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles, Michelle Cobb said the Lady Spikers do not pay attention to the win-loss chart that much.

"Hindi sa amin pinapaintindi 'yung standings kasi ngayon, 'yung goal lang namin is one game at a time," she said.

(Our coaches don't make us focus on the standings because our goal as a team is to play one game at a time.)

"I guess our goal is the top 2. As long as we're in the top 2 and we get the twice-to-beat advantage, I think that's a big thing already for us."

The former St Scholastica's College Manila standout helped the Lady Spikers win their third straight and improve to 8-3 by recording 18 excellent sets and an ace in a straight-sets win over the Adamson Lady Falcons on Sunday, April 7.

La Salle is second in the rankings behind Ateneo, which holds a league-best 10-1 record.

But the Lady Spikers can reduce the gap when they clash against the Lady Eagles at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, April 13.

"Siguro mas mag-focus kami sa pukpukan sa training kasi doon kami kukuha ng kumpiyansa in preparation for this Saturday's game," said Cobb.

(Maybe we'll focus more on our trainings because that's where we'll get our confidence heading into our next game.) – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com