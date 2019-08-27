WATCH: La Salle Green Archers seek redemption
MANILA, Philippines – After failing to reach the Final Four last season, the La Salle Green Archers have nothing else in their minds but redemption.
The Green Archers were forced to rebuild last year following the departure of former head coach Aldin Ayo, two-time UAAP MVP Ben Mbala, and standout Ricci Rivero, who's set to debut for the University of the Philippines.
Despite their efforts, La Salle's campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion as Far Eastern University snatched the last semifinal berth on Arvin Tolentino's go-ahead triple.
Now, with a revamped coaching staff that includes former Qatar national coach Jermaine Byrd and 3 Fil-foreign college standouts, the Green Archers may just have the tools to work their way back to the league's top tier. – Rappler.com
