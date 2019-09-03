RETURN. Tyrus Hill joins the new-look La Salle Green Archers in UAAP Season 82. File photo by Jerrick Reymarc/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Former Adamson Falcons Tyrus Hill and Kurt Lojera mark their official UAAP comeback with the La Salle Green Archers this season.

The two Filipino-Americans made La Salle's final 16-man lineup that also includes 3 Fil-foreign one-and-done players in Keyshawn Evans, Jamie Orme, and James Laput

The new recruits reinforce La Salle's veteran core of Aljun Melecio, Justine Baltazar and Andrei Caracut as the Green Archers vie for a more competitive run after missing the Final Four last season. (WATCH: La Salle Green Archers seek redemption)

Hill – who made headlines in 2017 for his poster dunks – did not suit up for the Green Archers in their Filoil preseason stint, where they lost to three-peat NCAA champion San Beda in the Finals.

Both Hill and Lojera, who were recruited by Adamson head coach Franz Pumaren in California, suited up for the Falcons in 2017 where they helped lead the team to a Final Four appearance.

However, the former Athletic Amateur Union (AAU) players transferred to La Salle and served a one-year residency last season. (READ: ‘I had to move on,' says Tyrus Hill on jump to La Salle from Adamson)

Under the guidance of La Salle consultant and former Qatar national coach Jermaine Byrd and head coach Gian Nazario, the Green Archers aim for a semifinal return, and possibly, make their third UAAP Finals appearance in 4 years.

Last season, La Salle got booted out of Final Four contention after Far Eastern University's Arvin Tolentino scored a go-ahead triple in a heated battle for the last semifinal spot. – Rappler.com