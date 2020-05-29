MANILA, Philippines – Three-time UAAP swimming Most Valuable Player Enchong Dee together with past and present La Salle women’s volleyball team stars helped raise P4 million that will feed 1,000 families from vulnerable communities for one month.

It took teamwork as all 17 campuses under De La Salle Philippines, Inc joined hands in producing and broadcasting a seven-hour fundraising program Kada-Uno Lasalyano that was streamed live on Facebook last weekend.

"Friends, we need 4,000 Filipinos to donate P1,000 each and we will be able to feed 1,000 homeless families for one month," said former De La Salle president Br Armin Luistro, FSC.

By the end of the show, La Salle accomplished its mission as a total of P 4,009,241.59 was raised.

The Lady Spikers – including past stars Michele Gumabao, Aby Maraño, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Mika Reyes and Dawn Macandili and current members Tine Tiamzon, Aduke Ogunsanya, Jolina Dela Cruz, Michelle Cobb, Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, Ali Borabo, Fifi Sharma, Justine Jazareno, Juls Coronel, and Matet Espina – held an online meet-and-greet session.

Dee, a swimming sensation who powered La Salle to the 2009 UAAP crown before becoming an actor, also took part in the program along with ex-Lady Batter Ria Atayde.

Lasallians from all generations had a hand in helping raise funds while paying tribute to the frontliners who have sacrificed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary Valenciano, Barbie Almalbis, and brothers Jett and Rafi Pangan joined the event as well. Also performing during the event were bands, music orgs, and dance groups from all DLSU campuses. – Rappler.com