A veteran-laden FEU Tamaraws squad sees last season's heartbreak as motivation

Published 5:24 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Just one defensive stop. That was all the FEU Tamaraws needed to make it back to the UAAP Finals. That was all the proud basketball team needed to send its rival, Ateneo, to an early and disappointing exit from the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

One stop.

But sometimes, the game is cruel.

Ahead by 3, 75-72, with 11 seconds remaining in the do-or-die contest against the Blue Eagles in their Final Four series last season, the Tamaraws allowed Ateneo big Isaac Go to drill a 3-pointer that eventually sent the game to overtime.

It was in the extra period where Ateneo, highlighted by Go’s clutch shot as he fell to the floor, put an end to FEU’s title aspirations.

Entering Season 81 this week, the veteran-laden Tamaraws know they have unfinished business to attend to. Their mission begins with a matchup against another rival, La Salle, on the Sunday of opening weekend.

Familiar names

FEU has only two new faces in LJ Gonzales and Clifford Jopia. The departure of steady players Ron Dennison and Jojo Trinidad will hurt, but coach Olsen Racela’s team has more than enough to contend for a UAAP championship.

Returning are key players Arvin Tolentino, Ken Tuffin, Hubert Cani, Jasper Parker, Prinze Orizu, Achie Iñigo and Richard Escoto.

With a lineup consisting of guys who know what it takes to compete at the highest level of college hoops, the Tams are eager to use last season’s defeat as motivation for retribution.

