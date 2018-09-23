Coach Olsen Racela says the shock loss to UST had to happen for his favored FEU Tams to come out charging again

Published 8:18 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a stunning loss to the rookie-laden UST Growling Tigers, the contending FEU Tamaraws needed to make a statement to bounce back.

And make a statement, they did, courtesy of a sound 89-73 drubbing of the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP men's basketball tournament on Sunday, September 23.

From their 8-0 run at the opening tip, the Tamaraws never slowed on their charge and got up by as many as 25 points, 69-44, at one point in the 3rd frame.

Top scorers Prince Orizu and Arvin Tolentino had their respective share of perfection in the rout.

Orizu manhandled fellow Nigerian Bright Akhuetie en route to a game-high 15 points on a spotless 7-of-7 clip while Tolentino drained 3-of-3 shots from deep to finish with 13 markers off the bench.

In a way, FEU head coach Olsen Racela was thankful that the UST loss happened, because his wards rebounded well to get a 2-1 record, tied with Ateneo and La Salle for second in the league.

“Yun yung kailangan naming matutunan,” said Racela, noting the Tams needed to learn to rise from adversity.

“I always remind these players about that, pero kailangan yata, ma-experience muna nila yung sinasabi mo. Mai-ingrain talaga [yung lessons] sa utak nila eh. I think that’s what happened.”

(That’s what we needed to learn. I always remind these players about that but I think they needed to experience it firsthand. The lessons will really be ingrained in their minds. I think that’s what happened.)

Other than his players’ great response after a loss, “Rahrah” Racela also lauded their collective effort on the defensive end, where they held the Maroons to just 36% shooting in the tone-setter first half.

“It had to take a game like when we played UST for us to really play things possession-by-possession,” he said.

“It was a defensive game for us. Offense was just the bonus. Offense was just the effect of our defense. Good job by everyone, all the players sticking to our game plan.”

FEU fans can breathe easier knowing that the UST loss was after all, just an important learning experience. – Rappler.com