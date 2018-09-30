The powerhouse FEU Tamaraws have a tendency to underestimate lower-ranked teams – and they paid dearly for it

Published 12:03 AM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – FEU head coach Olsen Racela respectfully declined to comment on his team's stunning 65-90 loss to the bottom-dwelling UE Red Warriors.

And it was understandable, as there was probably nothing he could've said to further explain the beating his team took as they went down to 2-2 in the UAAP Season 81 standings.

Instead, starting guard Hubert Cani faced the media and had quite a lot to say in his coach's stead.

Most notably, he felt that he and his teammates "cheated" the way they looked at the game.

"Tingin ko, mali talaga yung approach namin sa game. Parang dinadaya namin eh," said Cani, who led FEU with 12 points. "Sa amin bumabalik yun. Kunyari malakas yung kalaban namin, dun kami babawi tapos pag may mga teams na parang di naman nasa average, dun kami nagse-step down eh. Binibigyan namin ng kumpiyansa yung ibang teams eh. Yun talaga yung pagkakamali namin."

(I think our approach to the game is wrong. It's like we're cheating it. That will come back to haunt us. For example, we play strongly when the opponent is strong but we take a step down when facing the lower teams. We're giving them confidence. That's really our mistake.)

FEU has already lost to lower-ranked UE and UST while collecting wins against contending La Salle and UP.

"I think we prepared well, [pero] same lang ng UST, parang in-underestimate namin yung game kaya ngayon yung mga shots nila kahit naka-challenge na, kahit anong gawin namin, talagang shumu-shoot na kasi binigyan namin sila ng confidence," Cani continued. "So dun pa lang sa una pa lang, mali na. Mahirap i-turn around agad yun eh."

(I think we prepared well, but like against UST, we underestimated the game, so even their contested shots started to fall because we gave them confidence. Right there, we're wrong. It's difficult to turn around a game like that.)

But right now, the former Ateneo guard is just looking forward to getting back at practice.

"Bukas tingin ko sobrang ganda ng kakalabasan nung training namin, kasi kung hindi, parang di namin tine-take seriously to, yung UAAP, yung team namin," he said. "Tingin ko bukas, dun pa lang sa practice magsa-start na yun. Dun pa lang sa practice, magsa-start na kami."

(Tomorrow, I think training will really go well, because if not, then it's like we're not taking this seriously. I think things will start to change in practice. We'll start there.)

With only 14 games in the eliminations, there are only so many unexpected losses a supposed contender can take. FEU would do well to correct that as early as now. – Rappler.com