The FEU forward denies intentionally clotheslining Adamson's Sean Manganti, which drew a foul that got him ejected from the game

Published 10:25 PM, October 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino top scored for Far Eastern University (FEU) but he wasn't exactly happy.

Just when the game was heading to its most crucial stretch, Tolentino got ejected and was no longer around when the Tamaraws completed a thrilling win over the erstwhile undefeated Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

With the Tamaraws up 76-68 with 3:43 left in the 4th quarter, the FEU forward was caught clotheslining Sean Manganti at halfcourt and got slapped with unsportsmanlike and disqualifying fouls.

"Hindi naman intentional eh. Tanggap kong unsportsmanlike foul talaga pero disqualifying foul? I don't think so," said the frustrated forward.

(It wasn't even intentional. I would accept the unsportsmanlike foul, but really, disqualifying foul? I don't think so.)

The Season 77 Rookie of the Year had the hot hand in the game as he erupted for a team-high 19 points for the Tamaraws on Sunday, October 7.

"You guys be the judge pero wala akong intention saktan siya (Manganti) lalo na ganyan pa ang laro, mainit pa ang laro, maganda pa yung laro ko. Parang nakakainis," added Tolentino.

(You guys be the judge but I didn't have the intention to hurt Manganti especially when the game was still intense, and I was playing well. It was frustrating.)

Tolentino won't be around next game as he will serve an automatic one-game suspension when the Tamaraws battle the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

"I hope they review it, i-downgrade nila (ang tawag). I just hope. But kung gano'n man, wala rin ako magagawa kay sa mag-mukmok ako," said Tolentino.

(I hope they review it and downgrade the call. I just hope. But if that's the case, I can't do anything about it and it's better than just moping.)

On the exact same day last year, Tolentino was also ejected from the Tamaraws' game against Adamson after kicking Dawn Ochea's crotch.

The Tamaraws will face the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, October 10, 4 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com