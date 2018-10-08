The FEU Tamaraws finally respond to coach Olsen Racela's call to ride on their winning momentum

Published 3:04 PM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) may have been criticized for their erratic form, but the Tamaraws intend to work hard to prove everyone wrong.

After back-to-back victories – the last a cardiac overtime win that sent the Adamson Falcons reeling to their first UAAP Season 81 loss – the Tamaraws vow that they're no longer taking a relaxed approach to their games.

While they celebrated after the Tamaraws slipped past the Falcons, 88-85, in overtime last Sunday, October 7. the players know they have to build on their winning momentum.

"[Coach Olsen Racela] said that we deserved this win," said FEU guard Wendell Comboy. "[Sana] hawak na namin ‘yung victory na iyon and hindi na babalik ‘yung relaxed na approach sa next game."

(I hope that we are able to hold on to this victory and we won't go back to the relaxed approach in the next game.)

The Tamaraws – who downed powerhouse squads yet shockingly lost to cellar-dwellers University of the East and University of Santo Tomas – said they're working to play at a more consistent level.

"Kailangan namin i-resolve namin iyon. Kunwari, masyadong malaki lamang namin, tapos mas maganda na diinan ang laro namin kasi ‘di pa naman nag-bubuzzer so ‘di pa kami ang panalo," added Comboy.

(We have to resolve that. Like even if we have a big lead, we still have to stay aggressive because we haven't won until we hear the final buzzer.)

Next game, though, will be a tough test as the Tamaraws look to show their renewed form against no less than the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, October 10. – Rappler.com