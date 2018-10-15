For the second straight game, the stretch forward is ejected after being whistled for a disqualifying foul

Published 5:13 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – FEU Tamaraws forward Arvin Tolentino's first game back from suspension didn't go exactly as planned.

Already coming off an ejection against Adamson after clotheslining Sean Manganti, Tolentino again got disqualified in the Tamaraws' 70-78 loss to the UST Growling Tigers on Sunday, October 14.

This time, the 6-foot-5 stretch forward got thrown out after hitting the head of Tigers veteran Zach Huang with just 15 seconds left in a game already decided.

As such, Tolentino felt singled out after his second consecutive ejection that will merit yet another one-game suspension.

"Parang ayoko na ring magsalita pero feeling ko lang parang unfair naman," he said after the game where he finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in just 18 minutes off the bench.

"'Yung iba naman tinatawagan ng unsportsmanlike foul pero bakit ako disqualified agad? So, 'yun lang 'yung tinatanong ko kanina pa.”

(I don't even want to talk anymore about it but I felt that this is unfair. Others also get called for unsportsmanlike fouls but when it comes to me, I'm disqualified immediately. That's what I've been asking earlier.)

"Unsporstmanlike [foul], oo, pero bakit disqualified agad? Inaamin ko naman na unspo talaga – above the shoulder 'yung tama – pero 'di ba, bakit ako, tapon agad?" he continued. "Like [our] last game [versus Ateneo], may unsportsmanlike foul. Bakit 'yun, upo lang? Ako, tapon?"

(It was an unsportsmanlike foul yes, but why was I disqualified immediately? I admit that it's really unsportsmanlike – the hit was above the shoulder – but why am I quickly thrown out? Like our last game versus Ateneo, there was an unsportsmanlike foul. Why was he just asked to sit while I was thrown out?)

Tolentino was referring to an unsportsmanlike foul tagged on Ateneo star Thirdy Ravena, who clocked FEU forward Richard Escoto on the head during a drive. Ravena did get benched, but that was because it was his fifth and final foul for the night.

The former Ateneo prospect did apologize for his actions and was willing to accept whatever sanctions come his way.

"I just wanna apologize to the UST fans, to Zach Huang. Wala naman akong intensyon na saktan sya," he said. "Nakita naman kanina. I was going for the ball tapos medyo bumaba sya."

(I don't have any intention to hurt him. You saw it earlier. I was going for the ball then he dipped a little bit.)

"I'm 6'5" so my [reach] is higher. But I'm not giving excuses," he said in comparison to the 6-foot-4 Huang.

Right now, Tolentino is just hoping that the fans don't label him a dirty player, a reputation that usually sticks with players throughout their careers.

"Sana lang, outside basketball, iba na 'yung tao na yun," he said. "After noon, di mo naman puwedeng i-judge 'yung tao based doon sa nangyari. May mga bagay naman na 'di maiiwasan, 'di sinasadya."

(Hopefully, outside basketball, you see me differently. After that, you can't judge a person based on what happened. There really are things that you can't avoid, nor you don't intend to happen.)

Tolentino will now sit out FEU's match with Ateneo for the second straight round.