The efficient slotman hopes to return from injury sooner than expected as the Tamaraws try to arrest an alarming skid

Published 8:46 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws are in the middle of a four-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 81 – their worst skid in 12 years.

It couldn’t have happened at a worse time, with FEU now holding a 5-6 record and in the thick of an all-out standings war with La Salle (6-4), UST (5-5), UP (5-6) and NU (3-7) as the season approaches its homestretch.

It definitely didn’t help that the Tamaraws have a gaping hole in the middle because their 6-foot-8 big man Prince Orizu is still out with a shin injury. All he could do was wear his uniform and watch his team get decimated time and again from the bench.

At this point, the hulking Nigerian is clinging on hopes that he could play, which he said could come as early as Sunday, November 4, when they face the lowly UE Red Warriors in Antipolo.

“I’m recovering well, cause I did a little bit of treadmill so I can jog now but I can’t really run fast cause there’s still pain,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to come back, cause I don’t like seeing my team like that. If I were there, it’s gonna be a lot different than what is going on.”

FEU was once at the top of the standings with a 5-2 slate after the first round, defeating top dogs Ateneo and Adamson in consecutive games to get there. They have yet to win in round two.

“It’s just sad seeing my teammates so down like that,” he continued. “I’m just trying to motivate them the best way I can. By God’s grace, I’m gonna be back on Sunday.”

But even the toughest of brick walls like Orizu came crumbling down after their 82-95 defeat against standings rival UP, as he was seen weeping into his warmup shirt while FEU sang the school hymn.

“Of course, it’s frustrating,” he said. “The camera brought me out while I was shedding a little bit of tears. I don’t wanna be on camera like that, but it’s just emotion that I could not help [but show]. Cause when I’m there, those guys can’t get those buckets; they’re gonna bleed for it.”

“It’s really frustrating but I just have to get back and hopefully do better when I get back.”

Amid Orizu’s absence, Kevin Ebona and Richard Escoto have manned the paint, but of course, it’s just not the same.

An Orizu return and a win against UE will definitely kickstart that fire the Tamaraws once had. – Rappler.com