It was a roller-coaster season for the graduating FEU Tamaraws star

Published 1:38 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino's final playing year for the FEU Tamaraws was the epitome of a proverbial roller-coaster season.

Riding high on FEU's 5-2 record after the first round of the UAAP Season 81, the stretch forward's exit campaign was marred with back-to-back ejections as he sat out a total of 3 games due to suspension.

By the time he returned, FEU had lost all confidence and was quickly sinking amid a 4-game losing streak. By then, it was a race against the clock with everything on the line, including his reputation, career, and their playoff chase.

And as it turned out, Tolentino dug his team out of the hole that he made, and then some. Since his second return, he averaged 16 points per game and led the Tamaraws to a 4-1 record in that span.

He capped it all off with quite possibly the biggest shot of his young career: a game-winning 3-pointer to clinch FEU's sixth-straight Final Four appearance off a 71-70 knockout win against La Salle.

However, the resurgence act was not meant to last, as the Tamaraws were easily eliminated by no less than Tolentino's former team, the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The same team that dropped him due to failing grades two years ago also put an end to his last-gasp hope for his first seniors' title.

But in defeat, his turnaround was completed. Once seen as a villain from both sides, Tolentino closed the chapter on his collegiate career with a unanimous standing ovation from the seas of blue and yellow.

His playing years weren't all beds of roses, for sure, but Tolentino didn't want them to be remembered any other way.

"[People are] going to have something negative to say always, but I just have to understand," he said after his final game. "

"To the people who supported me throughout my UAAP career, I'm super thankful for them because through highs and lows, they were still with me. I've done a lot of regretful things, but I don't really want to regret anything coming out of my UAAP career."

"That's what I always tell myself, whatever happens, learn. Move forward," he continued.

"I cannot really move forward if I didn't learn anything from what happened, whether positive or negative. Right now, I've learned a lot from this game, from this season, and from my UAAP career. I'm just going to move forward."

5 wonderful years..

Thank you pic.twitter.com/eygo6yFSsu — Arvin Tolentino (@arvintolentino5) November 26, 2018

As of now, Tolentino is just set on graduating from school before likely making the jump to the pros. While his future ahead is still uncertain, he's intent on leaving the past the way it is.

"I've been a better person, a better player," he said. "I experienced it all in the UAAP." – Rappler.com