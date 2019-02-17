Young sensation Lycha Ebon ignores doubters and shows why she can be FEU's next volleyball queen

Published 11:39 AM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In her UAAP debut, Far Eastern University's Lycha Ebon proudly wore the No. 2 jersey formerly owned by star player Bernadeth Pons.

And the young sensation quickly showed why she's a worthy heir to Pon's number by copping the Player of the Game honor in FEU's win over National University.

During the preseason, some FEU fans didn't quite like the idea of a rookie quickly inheriting Pons' jersey number. But Ebon ignored her doubters and just made her game do the talking.

"Sabi naman ni Ate Pons: 'Number lang 'yan eh.' Iyon na lang ang pinapanghawakan ko. Hindi ko na mina-mind ang sinasabi ng mga tao," said Ebon.

(Pons said that it's just a number. That's what I'm holding on to. I'm just not minding what other people are saying.)

But after seeing her topscore with 13 points right in her first UAAP game, FEU head coach George Pascua believes Ebon can live up to the legacy left by Pons.

"Nakikita namin 'yung potential ng bawat isa. Siyempre sabi ko nga sa kanila, 'yung laro ngayon is labanan ng character na lang eh," said Pascua.



"Kasi 'yung pwesto ni Lycha, kahit papaano na-manage naman. Kumbaga, 'yung adjustment, very minimal na lang."

(We look at the potential of each of our players. Of course I remind them that this is a competition of character. Lycha's position is manageable and her adjustment to the collegiate scene is just minimal.)

According to the rookie from Davao, she initially wanted the No. 7 jersey, but co-rookie France Ronquillo beat her to it when they were selecting jerseys within the team.

To her surprise, the only other number available was the No. 2 jersey left by Pons and the 19-year-old had no other choice.

But even during the preseason, Ebon already earned a spot in the starting 6 and even took up team captain duties in the 2018 Philippine Superliga Collegiate Grand Slam while her veteran teammates saw action with other teams.

Ebon and the Lady Tamaraws will test their mettle against preseason favorites University of the Philippines Lady Maroons on Wednesday, February 20, 4 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Arena. – Rappler.com