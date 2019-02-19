'FEU condemns the wrongful tagging of a student athlete in a sexually explicit video circulating in social media,' the school says in a statement

Published 11:04 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) issued on Tuesday, February 19, a statement on what it called a cyberbullying incident involving a student-athlete.

"FEU condemns the wrongful tagging of an FEU student-athlete in a sexually explicit video circulating in social media," the statement read.

"This clearly is an act of cyberbullying that causes negative psychological effects and harm to any individual, private or public."

"We encourage everyone to be prudent and refrain from using these forms of harassment."



The school was referring to social media posts that identified the student-athlete in the video as Carly Hernandez of the FEU women's volleyball team.

Hernandez' brother also condemned these posts on Facebook, calling on netizens to stop spreading fake news as the Lady Tamaraw was gravely affected by the incident.

"Nakakalungkot isipin na nag-aaral nang maayos 'yung bata at nagsusumikap para maabot mga pangarap niya tapos ganyan niyo lang sisirain? Sana maisip nyo kung anung magiging impact nito hindi lang sa kanya pero sa buong pamilya namin at sa mga nagmamahal sa kanya," Joshua Matthew wrote on Facebook.

(It's sad to think that the kid is just studying hard and working hard to achieve her dreams, then you're just going to ruin her like that? I hope you guys realize the kind of impact you're making not only on her, but on our whole family and those who love her.)

There were also netizens who came out to defend Hernandez and clear her name, saying she wasn't the girl in the viral video.

Hernandez is doubtful to suit up for the FEU Lady Tamaraws' game against the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons on Wednesday, February 20, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

The Season 80 finalist looks to continue its winning momentum after it rallied back a set down to trounce the National University Lady Bulldogs. – with reports from Beatrice Go/Rappler.com