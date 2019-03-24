FEU loses leading scorer Lycha Ebon to injury during the 5th set against the Adamson Lady Falcons

Published 5:25 PM, March 24, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) rookie Lycha Ebon succumbed to a right knee injury during the final set of their match against Adamson on Sunday, March 24, at the Ynares Center here.

After scoring a point past Adamson's Bernadette Flora for a 3-1 FEU lead in the 5th set, Ebon had an awkward landing that saw her right knee buckle.

The FEU medics initially identified the injury as a right knee sprain or strain as no swelling occurred while she was being treated.

The Davao native is scheduled for an MRI scan on Monday, March 25.

Ebon finished the game as the topscorer of the team with 19 points off 16 attacks, 2 blocks and 1 ace.

"Siyempre ako, ang concern ko pa rin is yung health ni Lycha. Hopefully yung recovery niya is mabilis," said head coach George Pascua after FEU managed to pull off another five-set win over Adamson.

(Of course, my concern is Lycha's health. Hopefully her recovery will be fast.)

According to Pascua, third-year hitter Ivana Agudo had been tasked to step up in the absence of the FEU rookie.

"Kailangan may magpuno doon sa pwesto ni Lycha. Andyan naman si Ivan, so si Ivan is playing well. Hindi ganoon kalaki yung, kumbaga yung adjustment hindi ganoon kalaki kasi beterano na rin si Ivan," added Pascua.

(Someone should step up for Lycha's position. Ivan is there and she's playing well. It's not really a big adjustment because she's a veteran.)

Earlier during the game, Jeanette Villareal was also forced to step out of the court in the opening frame as she suffered from a right ankle sprain.

Villareal was celebrating a point made by Heather Guino-o to tie the score at 26-all when she twisted her right ankle.