The third-year player fills in the void left by the injured Lycha Ebon as FEU overcomes UE

Published 8:15 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws found an unexpected hero in Ivana Agudo in lieu of rookie sensation Lycha Ebon, whom the team lost to a serious injury.

Agudo scored 12 points to help the Lady Tamaraws overcome the feisty UE Lady Warriors in 5 sets in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday, March 30.

The third-year player knew she needed to raise her game to another level, but not even Agudo anticipated this kind of performance from herself.

"Unexpected din po 'yung nagawa ko so sobrang happy ako," she said. "Sobrang happy po ako para kanila ate kasi we were able to help them po para makapanalo ng game."

(I'm very happy because what I did today was unexpected. I'm very happy for my seniors because we were able to help them win the game.)

FEU team captain Jerrili Malabanan, though, admitted that this level of play from Agudo was not a surprise to her anymore, or to their teammates.

"I knew, we knew that Ivana could really help our team and provide for us when we're one man down. I'm really proud with the way she performed," said Malabanan.

The Lady Tamaraws will hope that Agudo can sustain her form as they clash with the Ateneo Lady Eagles on Wednesday, April 3, at the Arena in San Juan.

"Basta sabi ko nga sa mga players ko, do the game plan, then follow instructions lagi, then 'yung disiplina sa napag-usapan doon sa game plan," said head coach George Pascua.

(I just told my players to do the game plan, follow instructions, and be disciplined enough to execute our game plan.) – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com