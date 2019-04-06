FEU head coach George Pascua thinks the FEU Lady Tamaraws have more to show in the final stretch of the elimination round

Published 10:18 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University may have boosted its chances of securing a Final Four berth with a revenge win over the University of the Philippines, but FEU head coach George Pascua believes they can still be better.

"For me, yung talagang laro nila ah, nakikita ko kasi, nagbabase ako sa training eh, mga nasa 70%. So meron pang 30% to improve," said Pascua after the Lady Tamaraws' bounce back win from Ateneo's straight-set drubbing.

(Based on what I see in our trainings, their level of play right now is still at 70%. There's still a 30% room to improve.)

FEU dispatched the UP Lady Maroons in 4 sets, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22, and tied the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses at 7-4 for 3rd place in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

Pascua thinks the Morayta-based squad still have a strong shot at returning to the Finals despite losing to graduation their key cogs led by team star Bernadeth Pons.

"Kaya naman ng mga veterans ko eh. Yun nga lang, kailangan i-push pa," said Pascua. "More on encouragement and motivation pa para ma-boost yung [confidence] nila, kasi gusto ko sila yung mag-lead sa every game."

(I know my veterans can do it. I just need to boost their confidence by giving them constant encouragement and motivation. I really want them to lead us in every game.)

Senior players Heather Guino-o and captain Jerrili Malabanan were pivotal in the win over UP as they combined for a total of 39 points.

Malabanan felt proud that they're able to fight and show consistency the entire game compared to their previous losses, including a tough setback versus the league-leading Ateneo Lady Eagles last Wednesday.

“Well I think it was a good thing that we had a game right away after our last game so we were able to move on from it faster and focus on this next game so we’re hoping to bring the energy we had this game and consistency in our next few games,” she said.

Malabanan and the Lady Tamaraws will look to snap up their eighth win against the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, April 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com





