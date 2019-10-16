MANILA, Philippines – Royce Alforque joined the growing list of FEU Tamaraw breakout performers after netting a career-high 16 points in their 72-58 shooting clinic against UST in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament.

Joined by L-Jay Gonzales’ 18-point effort, the rookie guard’s output eclipsed all other scorers in FEU’s improbable offensive barrage against the league’s leading shot-makers.

As expected, the former Baby Tamaraw couldn’t hide his happiness after making up for a forgettable first round where he averaged just 2.1 points and 2.4 rebounds.

“Noong first round, wala naman akong ginawa dun eh,” he said. “Wala talaga, so parang sa second round kailangan pagpasok ko, quality minutes. Kailangan talagang makatulong ako sa team.”

(I did nothing in the first round. Nothing at all, so in the second round, I worked for quality minutes when I came in. I really have to help out the team.)

Gonzales, who is now the team’s lead guard in just his second year, was likewise ecstatic that his high school peers are slowly adapting to the college game like him.

“Sobrang saya ako kasi high school pa lang, magkasama na kami,” he said. “Para sa amin yung chemistry namin ‘andun na, parang alam namin ‘yung isa’t isa kung pano maglaro.”

(I’m so happy because we were already together in high school. Our chemistry is already there and we already know each other’s game.)

With Alforque serving as his backup at the point, Gonzales led the Baby Tamaraws to the Season 80 juniors Final Four in his last year. However, FEU ultimately lost an 80-81 heartbreaker to UST in a game where current Growling Tigers captain CJ Cansino went berserk for 18 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists.

But that’s all in the past now and it’s all business for the pair in the seniors division.

“Si Royce, training pa lang, bugbugan talaga,” Gonzales continued. “Minsan nga, nagkakalmutan na. Pero nandoon lang lagi ‘yung samahan namin. Kaya namin napakita ‘yung laro sa loob kasi sa training pa lang, inuumpisahan namin.”

“Nakikita ko sarili ko sa kanya.”

(I go hard with Royce starting from training. Sometimes, it even goes overboard. But the brotherhood is still there. That’s why we were able to translate it into the game because we start it out in training. I see myself in him.) – Rappler.com