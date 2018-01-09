Jordan Bartlett completes one UAAP season with the National University Bulldogs

Published 8:58 AM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Filipino-American guard Jordan Bartlett formally announced that he was leaving the National University (NU) in a tweet posted on Monday, January 8.

Thank you for giving me a home here in the Philippines pic.twitter.com/Ej671vAXPc — Jordan Bartlett (@halfaflip) January 8, 2018

In a screenshot of a note, Bartlett thanked NU for the opportunity to play basketball in the Phlippines.

"I am very appreciative of the coaching staff, management and the school administration for giving me a chance to play and study at NU," read his statement.

It was the Maryland-born player's first year playing in the Philippines and he was able to receive much praise from the Bulldog community in his first season in the UAAP.

"I am also very grateful to everyone in the Bulldog community for welcoming me with open arms in my first year here in the Philippines," he said.

Bartlett averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 steals in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball tournament.

The NU Bulldogs ended the eliminations with a bottom 3 standing of 5-9. However, the team was able to vie for a chance in the final 4 when the Bulldogs managed to defeat the Far Eastern University Tamaraws which shot 18 triples in that match.

NU was eliminated in its last elimination round game against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons. UP was also eliminated when FEU secured the last final 4 slot in a victory over the injury-riddled Adamson Falcons in the following game.

Before his stint with the Bulldogs, Bartlett was a standout of the Filipino-American Youth Basketball Association (FYBA) where he averaged 30 points per game under the FYBA Select Team.

Barlett also represented Team Philippines in the World Basketball Ambassadors Club (WBAC), nabbing the Most Valuable Players honors in the WBAC All-Star game.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of the article noted that Bartlett will be leaving the Philippines but his decision to do so has not yet been confirmed.

– Rappler.com