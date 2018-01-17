NU is reported to have fielded an ineligible player

Published 7:46 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP board has nullified a victory by the National University (NU) Bullpups over the University of the East (UE) Junior Warriors in the 1st round of the UAAP Season 80 Juniors basketball tournament due to an ineligible player fielded by NU.

In a letter dated January 12, 2018 and passed on by email on the 17th, UAAP Commissioner Rene “Rebo” Saguisag, Jr formally rescinded the win by the Bullpups over the Warriors on November 11, 2017, because they “fielded a player who was not able to satisfy the eligibility requirements of the UAAP.” While the player was not named in the letter, Spin.ph reported that it was Jayson Puray who was declared ineligible. He only played one game this season – the November 11 game against UE.

With the decision in place, NU (now 5-2) dropped to a tie with 3rd-placer University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Cubs after the end of the first round while UE (1-6) avoided a winless round by virtue of technicality.

However, the landscape of the season’s Final 4 contendership remains unchanged so far after NU (7-2) won two straight games to gain firm control of 2nd place. Meanwhile, UST (5-4) dropped two straight to tie defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU) Baby Tamaraws in 4th place. UE (1-8) still remains at the cellar while the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eaglets (9-0) remain the undisputed top threats for Season 80. – Rappler.com