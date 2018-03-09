The Ildefonso family tradition as NU Bulldogs lives on

Published 8:39 PM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Newly-crowned UAAP Juniors champion Dave Ildefonso of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets is taking his talents to Sampaloc, Manila, to commit with the National University Bulldogs on Friday, March 9.

Just a week after helping Ateneo defeat NU in Game 3 of the UAAP Juniors finals, the graduating Eaglet announced on Twitter that he was following the Ildefonso tradition of playing for the Bulldogs.

pic.twitter.com/cr8L15RuOA — Dave Ildefonso (@ildavefonso) March 9, 2018

In the two-picture post, he posed in an NU shirt in one photo and thanked Ateneo in an essay in the other.

The 18-year old swingman wrapped up his Juniors career in Ateneo with Season 80 averages of 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks on 44% shooting. He tallied 64.2 statistical points and finished 5th in the MVP race, just behind teammates Kai Sotto and the graduating SJ Belangel, who recently announced his commitment to the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Ildefonso’s commitment to NU bolsters a young Bulldogs backcourt that recently lost team star and Gilas 2023 cadet Jayjay Alejandro due to graduation. He will now be mentored by Jamike Jarin and his dad Danny, who is currently an assistant coach. – Rappler.com