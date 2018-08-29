The NU Bulldogs standout says there were 'factors out of his control'

Published 6:59 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National University forward and Gilas cadet Troy Rike announced that he will not suit up for the Bulldogs due to “factors out of his control,” just a week before the UAAP Season 81 men’s basketball tournament kicks off.

Sources close to the situation told Rappler that the 22-year-old product of Wake Forest University was unable to secure a required document from the Department of Justice in time for the UAAP eligibility submission period.

Rike was all set to immediately boost Jamike Jarin’s young squad in their Season 81 campaign without sitting out for residency due to a league rule allowing graduates of non-UAAP schools to immediately play as long as they are enrolled in time for eligibility.

However, post-graduate students are only allowed one year of eligibility, so this was supposed to be Rike’s first and final season in the UAAP.

The Bulldogs will now have to go on without Rike and compete with a young core of Issa Gaye, Migz Oczon and the Ildefonso brothers Dave and Shaun. They finished sixth in the standings last season with a 5-9 record.

Rike was most well known for helping break up the infamuos brawl between Gilas Pilipinas and Australia last July 2 between Philippines and Australia at the Philippine Arena. – Rappler.com