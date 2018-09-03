Bulldogs head coach Jamike Jarin bares that the Filipino-American is able to complete the league required of him

Published 4:05 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After all the hullabaloo, Troy Rike will suit up for the National University (NU) Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament.

Bulldogs head coach Jamike Jarin bared that the Filipino-American will finally play after he was deemed ineligible by the league for failing to submit a required document.



"He (Rike) was able to complete what was required of him. That's good news for us." Jarin told reporters during the Season 81 press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, September 3.

According to UAAP board president Nilo Ocampo, who is from NU, the required document was Rike's Filipino recognition certificate from the Bureau of Immigration.

"That was a Filipino recognition to prove that he is a Filipino. His mother is really Filipina so he had the right to apply," Ocampo said.

Ocampo narrated that it was right after the UAAP board meeting late last week that the Bureau of Immigration released Rike's document.

"All papers are in. Pinoy na pinoy 'yun (He is a really a Filipino)... at heart."



Rike is slated to play only one year in the UAAP as a post-graduate student after already exhausting his collegiate playing years at the Wake University in the US NCAA.

He will bolster the Bulldogs squad consisting of Ildefonso brothers Dave and Shaun, Issa Gaye and Migz Oczon.

"He's a 6-7, he can shoot, he's very strong. He just upgraded our roster."

The Bulldogs begin their Season 81 campaign against the University of Santo Tomas on Saturday, September 8, at the same venue. – Rappler.com