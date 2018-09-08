The NU Bulldogs hope to make it to the UAAP Final Four despite fielding a younger lineup

Published 10:45 AM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first year of the Jamike Jarin era at National U did not go very well.

After getting off a strong start in Season 80, the Bulldogs struggled with injuries towards the middle of their campaign which resulted to a 5-9 finish – far from the title contention expectations some had for them.

Entering the 2018 UAAP season, NU has a much younger lineup that will require patience. The team still hopes to make the Final Four and certainly has the potential to do so, but it will be a long and sometimes difficult process.

The good news for Jarin and NU is that a lot of these new guys beam with potential.

Among the new faces Bulldogs fans will see in their team this year include JL Clemente, Michael Malonzo, Manny Mangayaw, John Gallinato, and the Ildefonso Brothers.

Even Troy Rike, a member of the Gilas Cadets pool, will play his lone UAAP season this year with NU.

Replacing the departing J-Jay Alejandro and Matt Salem will be difficult, but National U still has some pieces to lead the young guns.

Dave Yu is now the team’s captain, while Matthew Aquino should be improved with another year of seasoning in his belt. Issa Gaye, the team’s foreign student-athlete, is still around, and even former blue-chip recruit Josh Sinclair will return from injury.

For more on National U, watch the video above. – Rappler.com